NEW DELHI: The Indian men's hockey team will open its campaign at this summer's FIH Hockey Champions Trophy against storied rivals Pakistan on June 23, followed by fixtures against Argentina (June 24), Australia (June 27), Belgium (June 28) and hosts Netherlands (June 30).





This edition of the Champions Trophy will be held at the De Bredase Hockey and Bandy Club in Breda, Netherlands from June 23 to July 1. The competition pits Asian champions India against European champions Netherlands, 2016 Olympic gold medallists Argentina, reigning Hockey World Cup, World League and Champions Trophy title holders Australia, Rio Olympic silver medallists Belgium and three-time Champions Trophy winners Pakistan.



Netherlands, Argentina and Australia qualified for Champions Trophy automatically while India, Pakistan and Belgium were invited by the FIH Executive Board. The nine-day event will culminate with the final on July 1, with the other classification matches being played earlier in the day.



At the last Champions Trophy held in London in 2016, the Indian men's hockey team claimed silver after losing 1-3 to Australia.



The team will next be seen in action at next month's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia where it is grouped in Pool B with Pakistan, Malaysia, Wales and England. Manpreet Singh's India will open its CWG campaign on April 7 against Pakistan.



The Times of India