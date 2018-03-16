Ben Somerford







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has revealed the line-up for the 2018 Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy in Breda, Netherlands from 23 June to 1 July.





Reigning Hockey World Cup, World League and Champions Trophy title holders Australia will take on hosts and European champions Netherlands, 2016 Olympic gold medallists Argentina, Rio Olympic silver medallists Belgium, Asian champions India and three-time Champions Trophy winners Pakistan.



In line with the event qualification criteria, hosts Netherlands, Olympic Champions - Argentina plus World Cup, World League and Champions Trophy winners Australia qualified for this event automatically whilst the latter three nations were invited by the FIH Executive Board.



The competition in Breda is notable for many reasons, not least for the fact that it will be the last ever men’s edition of an event with an illustrious history. This heritage is reflected in the opening match, which features one of the biggest rivalries in the sport.



Over nine days of action, which includes a rest day on Monday 25 June, all teams will be focused on reaching the final, which will be played at 4pm local time Sunday 1 July, with the other classification matches being played earlier in the day.



Following confirmation of the schedule, fans can now buy tickets by clicking here.



This will be one of the last opportunities for these teams to play against one another competitively before the end of year Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 (28 November – 16 December).



Hockey Australia media release