Pictured before training are Kuswag Skool hockey captain, Chrizelda Delport and vice-captain, Chantel Botes. Kuswag hosts the Durban South Regional of the SPAR KZN School Girls’ Hockey Challenge at the Three Schools Trust on Sunday, 25 March. PHOTO: Sophie Thompson



Eight schools will converge on the Three Schools Trust astroturf to participate in the Durban South Regional of the SPAR KZN School Girls’ Hockey Challenge on Sunday, 25 March.





The host school is one-time winner, Kuswag Hoërskool. Kuswag took the honours in the inaugural tournament in 2011 and are eager to topple defending champions, Amanzimtoti High School. In their first outing to the grand finals, Kuswag finished ninth overall in the KZN SPAR tournament.



Toti have represented this region in the last three consecutive years, advancing through to the grand finals where they finished 10th overall in all three appearances. This year, the defending champs start an exciting new chapter and will be taking to the pitch under the guidance of new coach, Cris Clarke.



In last year’s regionals, it was anyone’s trophy with an epic Amanzimtoti three-way duel developing between Amanzimtoti, Kingsway and Kuswag, with Toti knocking one goal against Kuswag to claim 2017 victory.



In the build up to this year’s tournament, Kingsway and Kuswag have stretched their legs at the Scottburgh Festival held two weekends ago. Kuswag drew in all three of their games, and Kingsway faired marginally better with two 0-0 draws and one victory against Scottburgh.



Taking to the field for this regional: Pool A consists of host, Kuswag together with Amanzimtoti, Grosvenor and Rossburgh. In Pool B are Werda, Kingsway, Queensburgh and New Forest. The games are 23 minutes long with a one minute change over at half-time. Once the pool games are concluded, the tournament advances to a cross pool play off with the two semi-finals taking place. Once the semis are done and dusted the third and fourth positions will be played for with the main game taking place mid-afternoon.



The winner of the Durban South Regional will be the fifth team to secure their spot at the grand finals taking place at St Mary’s DSG in Kloof at the end of July.



