It has been seven years of victory for Durban Girls’ College in the SPAR Hockey Challenge.





St Henry’s Captain Jodi Biggar and Vice Captain Chelsea-Lea Smith. St Henry’s will host the Durban Central Regionals of the SPAR School Girls’ Hockey Challenge at the 3 Schools Trust astro in Glenwood. PHOTO: Sophie Thompson



IT HAS been seven years of seamless victory for Durban Girls’ College in the Durban Central Regional of the SPAR KZN School Girls’ Hockey Challenge.





Since the tournament’s inception the school has held a tight grip on the regional honors, as well as claiming victory in three out of seven grand finals. On Saturday (17 March) teams participating at this year’s Hockey Challenge, hosted by St Henry’s at the 3 Schools’Trust astro turf in Glenwood from 7.30am, will be itching to challenge DGC’s stronghold.



Seven central Durban schools will take to the astro, including defending champs Durban Girls’ College, Durban Girls’ High School, Inanda Seminary, Hoërskool Port Natal, Maris Stella, Ridge Park High School and hosts, St Henry’s.



Speaking from the sidelines during team selections, Durban Girls’ College coach Kerry Gaze said: “We will pretty much have a similar team to last year, as we only lost two matric players. It is looking good. The indoor league has provided us with some good games and we have enough time to prepare for this regional. We are looking forward to it.” Gaze is supported by seasoned hockey coach Bell Meek, who will manage the team.



The tournament will take the form of a round robin with a total of 21 games being played. Each game is played one-way and lasts 20 minutes. A win will get a team 4 points, a draw with goals 2 points, a goalless draw 1 point and a loss 0. First and second places will then go head to head in a final match to determine the Durban Central champs.



The winning team will join nine other teams from regionals around KZN at the Grand Finals at St Mary’s DSG in Kloof on 21 and 22 July.



Berea Mail