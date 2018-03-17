Tuks’s men’s hockey team is one victory away from qualification for the final of the Presidents Cup Tournament.





Matthew Davies was one of the Tuks men's hockey team's stalwarts so far this year. Photo: Reg Caldecott



The Tuks men’s hockey team is on course to qualify for the final of the Presidents Cup Tournament all will depend on what happens on Saturday when they play Old Edwardians in Potchefstroom, South Africa.





It is a must-win game for Tuks.



“If we win Sunday’s final in Potchefstroom will be a repeat as it will be us against ‘Old Eds’ again. However, if we lose or draw it will depend on Beaulieu’s results, I can’t see them losing. The problem for Tuks is that the game against the University of Johannesburg was cancelled due to rain and lightning. Thus we had to share the points. That’s why we are not guaranteed a spot in the final,” explained Tuks’ coach, Guy Elliott.



The Tuks men were in impressive form over the weekend. In the first game on their home turf Tuks beat Old Albanians 4-0 and on Sunday at the St Albans AstroTurf Tuks ran near amok against Pukke winning 7-1.

James Redfern Photo: Reg Caldecott



Many a coach would be happy if a team scores 11 goals in two games and only concede one but Elliott emphasised that it is vital for the players not to lose focus of what the primary goals for the season are. It is to win the Varsity Tournament as well as the USSA Tournament.

“It is crucial that we remain critical of each game we play. Obviously, I’m happy with the performances as we keep improving, but we must not get carried away – there is still so much we need to get right and improve on.



“I felt that on Saturday, although we got a good result, we didn’t execute what we wanted to but on Sunday the guys played well especially considering that our two top players were not available to play.



“Against Pukke we went down 1-0 in the first five minutes but the players never got flustered or panicked and kept on executing their tactics to perfection. I can’t single out any player in particular, and that’s the nice thing. All the guys contribute in their way to the success of the team,” Elliott concluded.



The Pretoria East Record