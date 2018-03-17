



Racing Club de France returned to action in the French league after the winter break with a solid 2-0 win over Lille in north France last weekend.



They did so without the services of Simon Martin-Brisac who is out injured for the remainder of the season but they did have Jules Francotte back in the line-up along with a couple of recruits from Malaysia.





After a scoreless first quarter, Racing moved into top gear in the second with Jean-Laurent Kieffer and Amaury Bellenger pushing them on to create the first goal.



Adrien Coffigniez added the second from a corner flick moments later and they were well on their way to victory, 2-0 at half-time.



Mathieu Regniez did suffer an ankle injury in the second half which they hope will not be too bad while no further goals came despite a number of opportunities.



Nonetheless, it was an 11th successive victory in the league, keeping their five point lead over Saint Germain who were 3-1 winners over CA Montrouge. Racing face the third placed Montrouge next Sunday in the final round of the regular season standings, knowing they will already be the top seed going into the playoffs.



Euro Hockey League media release