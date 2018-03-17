COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - After an extensive training camp March 9-11 in Winston-Salem, N.C., rosters for the U.S. U-17 and U-19 Women's National Team have been confirmed for their respective tours. The U-17 USWNT will venture to Uruguay from March 25 to April 4, while the U-19 USWNT will head to Ireland from March 22-29.





"We are excited for the tour to Uruguay," said Jarred Martin, U-17 USWNT Head Coach. "The squad has been working hard during our training camps and improving on various aspects of the game. Now we will be able to put things together and see team USA against a great opponent. Uruguay has a strong hockey history with their skills and speed so it will be a fun series."



Details regarding the game days and times of the tour are still being finalized and will be made public once available.



U.S. U-17 Women's National Team Uruguay Tour Roster:

Sarah Beers (Fleetwood, Pa.), Leanne Bough (Whitney Point, N.Y.), Isabella Bressler (Leesport, Pa.), Margo Carlin (Drexel Hill, Pa.), Anna Castaldo (Endicott, N.Y.), Bethany Dykema (Newport News, Va.), Peyton Halsey (Reading, Pa.), Kara Heck (Berlin, N.J.), Adele Iacobucci (Malvern, Pa.), Margot Lawn (Pasadena, Md.), Caylie McMahon (Stow, Mass.), Hannah Miller (Malvern, Pa.), Alexandra Morgan (Winnetka, Ill.), Kelsey Reznick (Drums, Pa.), Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.), Annabel Skubisz (Houston, Texas), Josie Verney (Smithfield, Maine), Madeline Zimmer (Hershey, Pa.)



U.S. U-19 Women's National Team Ireland Tour Roster:

Mackenzie Allessie (Mount Joy, Pa.), Gabrielle Barraco (Allentown, Pa.), Kayla Blas (Pendleton, N.Y.), Leah Crouse (Virginia Beach, Va.), Emma Deberdine (Millersville, Pa.), Lindsay Dickinson (Glen Mills, Pa.), Riley Donnelly (Doylestown, Pa.), Greer Gill (Virginia Beach, Va.), Kyler Greenwalt (Gambrills, Md.), Katherine McGuire (St. Louis, Mo.), Marykate Neff (Villanova, Pa.), Kathryn Peterson (San Diego, Calif.), Abigail Pitcairn (Aspinwall, Pa.), Samantha Popper (Blue Bell, Pa.), Megan Rodgers (San Diego, Calif.), Meghan Schneider (San Diego, Calif.), M. Grace Wallis (Blue Bell, Pa.), Brynn Zorilla (Vista, Calif.)



USFHA media release