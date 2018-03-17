Canada’s first loss sends them to play for 3rd place against Paraguay





MEX vs. CAN. Photo Mariano Avila



Dominican Republic played against Brazil for the second time since the start of the 2018 Pan American Youth Championship. Brazil managed to double the score from the previous encounter, making it 8 goals. Captain, Bryan Froelich gave his team an early start when he put one pass the goalkeeper in the 1st minute of the game. The first half ended with 3 goals in favour of Brazil. Improved organization from Brazil in the second half helped them to score 5 more and walk away with the win.





The following game featured Jamaica and Guatemala hoping to improve on their previous performances. Shemar Gordon got the ball pass goalkeeper Jeremy Gochez in the 5th and 6th minute to put Jamaica 2 goals ahead. Kevin Borrayo scored in the 8th minute for Guatemala and a 3rd goal from Nickoy Stephenson increased the gap between them going into the half-time break. Second half goals from Carlos Villatoro and Stephenson produced final result of 4-2.



The first semi-final saw Argentina and Paraguay matching up for the second time in the competition. Paraguay started out strong in hopes of securing a spot in tomorrow’s finals. An early shot from Elias Vera went just over the crossbar to deny Paraguay of the lead. Facundo Sarto of Argentina scored his 3rd hattrick in four games. The first of his three goals came in the 8th minute. Ignacio Ibarra and Martin Fernandez added two goals to make it 5-0.



Mexico and Canada put on an action packed show for the crowd in the Pan American Hockey Stadium. The first goal came just before half time when Jorge Gomez fired the ball pass Ethan McTavish. Canada got off more shots at goal in the second half, but was unable to get them pass goalkeeper, Jesús Pérez. Luis Villegas and Erik Hernandez made it 3-0 to join Argentina in the finals tomorrow afternoon. Villegas is now tied on 9 goals with Sarto of Argentina.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release