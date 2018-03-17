



The 2018 Commonwealth Games is taking place on April 4-15, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. Canada’s Women’s National Team is currently ranked 21st in the world and will play their preliminary matches against Australia, New Zealand, Ghana and Scotland. Click HERE for the full schedule.





Field Hockey Canada is announcing the following 18 athletes to the 2018 Commonwealth Games official roster.



Playing Roster

PLAYER NAME

Caashia Karringten

Hannah Haughn

Maddie Secco

Kathleen Leahy

Rachel Donohoe

Brienne Stairs

Steph Norlander

Alison Lee

Amanda Woodcroft

Nikki Woodcroft

Natalie Sourisseau

Shanlee Johnston

Kate Wright

Dani Hennig

Sara McManus

Karli Johansen

Lauren Logush

Kaitlyn Williams



“We’re thrilled to congratulate our men’s and women’s field hockey teams bound for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast,” said Chef de Mission Claire Carver-Dias. “Field hockey is a strong Commonwealth sport and the level of competition is sure to be impressive.”



Travelling Staff



Team Manager – Carrie Trumpy

Head Coach – Giles Bonnet

Asst. Coach – Steph Andrews

Video Analyst – Stef Sloboda



Field Hockey Canada media release