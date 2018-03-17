Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Women’s National Team Names 2018 Commonwealth Games Roster

Published on Saturday, 17 March 2018
The 2018 Commonwealth Games is taking place on April 4-15, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. Canada’s Women’s National Team is currently ranked 21st in the world and will play their preliminary matches against Australia, New Zealand, Ghana and Scotland. Click HERE for the full schedule.



Field Hockey Canada is announcing the following 18 athletes to the 2018 Commonwealth Games official roster.

Playing Roster
PLAYER NAME
Caashia Karringten
Hannah Haughn
Maddie Secco
Kathleen Leahy
Rachel Donohoe
Brienne Stairs
Steph Norlander
Alison Lee
Amanda Woodcroft
Nikki Woodcroft
Natalie Sourisseau
Shanlee Johnston
Kate Wright
Dani Hennig
Sara McManus
Karli Johansen
Lauren Logush
Kaitlyn Williams

“We’re thrilled to congratulate our men’s and women’s field hockey teams bound for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast,” said Chef de Mission Claire Carver-Dias. “Field hockey is a strong Commonwealth sport and the level of competition is sure to be impressive.”

Travelling Staff

Team Manager – Carrie Trumpy
Head Coach – Giles Bonnet
Asst. Coach – Steph Andrews
Video Analyst – Stef Sloboda

Field Hockey Canada media release

