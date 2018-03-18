

Michael Christie scores for Kelburne earlier this season – photo by Andy Lovat



Bromac Kelburne have superseded Grange at the top of the men`s National League 1 in the quest for their 14th consecutive league title while in the women`s competition Edinburgh University have extended their lead at the top to five points.





Kelburne had a tough job subduing the Wanderers in the first half but just on the stroke of half-time Kelburne were awarded their first penalty corner, Josh Cairns` shot was illegally stopped on the line by a Wanderers` defender and the same player converted from the spot.



The result was effectively sealed inside the first minute of the second half, Michael Christie`s penetrating run opened up the Dundee defence and his square pass was forced into the net by brother Johnny from close range.



Cairns finally got his second of the game at another set piece, this time his powerful shot went in off the keeper`s pads. Wanderers had their best spell in the closing minutes but failed to get a consolation.



Grange surrendered top spot in the division after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by fourth placed Western Wildcats. It was the visitors who held the initiative at the interval when Andrew McConnell opened the scoring following a direct shot at a penalty corner.



Grange were back on level terms in the second half, their set piece routine broke down but Cammie Fraser`s ball back into the circle was deflected into the net by Callum MacKenzie. The Edinburgh side failed to secure the three points, largely due to failing to convert eight penalty corner opportunities.



Clydesdale have moved above Edinburgh University into fifth spot with a 3-2 win over Inverleith at Titwood. The home side were three up at the interval through Struan Walker (2) and Parick Lonergan, the Edinburgh side pulled two back in the second half but the home side held on for the three points.



Grove Menzieshill remain in third spot despite the fact that their clash with Uddingston fell victim to the frost and snow on Tayside.







Edinburgh University, in the hunt for another league title success story, held on to top spot in the women`s National League 1 with a 3-0 away win at Hillhead, striker Sophie Maunder was the catalyst with a well taken hat-trick. The students are now on thirty four points for the season and look in top form as the season progresses towards the latter stages of the campaign.



The students are now five points ahead of second placed Milne Craig Clydesdale Western who fell to a 1-0 defeat to Watsonsians, captain Emily Newlands was the scorer from a well-taken penalty corner.



The Edinburgh side now move up to fifth place in the table after Dundee Wanderers lost 2-1 to Kelburne; that was the Paisley side’s first points of the season.



Meanwhile Western Wildcats held on to fourth place with a 2-0 away win at Grange, Kirsten Cannon and Lucy Findlay were on target.



Scottish Hockey Union media release