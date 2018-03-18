

Railway Union celebrate their fifth Jacqui Potter Cup success since 2011. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Railway Union’s young guns produced a superb performance to beat UCD in the Jacqui Potter Cup final for the second year running, notching up a 3-0 win at Grange Road and their fifth success in the competition since their maiden win in 2011.





Colm Blennerhassett continued with Railway’s policy of fielding a largely Under-25 line-up with 11 schoolgirls in the match day panel of 16, the majority of whom won the Junior Jacqui Potter Cup two years ago.



UCD, meanwhile, did not have access to a quartet of internationals but could call on the returning Deirdre Duke after her exams, Emma Russell and Clodagh Cassin from the national side.



The win was built around the first half performance in which Railway made all the running. Kate Orr and Kate Lloyd fired the warning shots before Niamh Carey – a schools international cross country runner – finished off at close quarters following a speedy right wing attack that led to a pair of Jodie Douglas shots.



Lloyd’s aggressive, direct running and willingness to shoot at all angles was a constant threat while the classy Michelle Carey and non-stop running of Amy Elliott were all key features.



UCD’s chances were fleeting but Russell did draw a great glove-save from the impressive Kate O’Hogan. In reply, Carey saw another effort roll along the UCD goal-line while Cassin did well to clear another Orr drag.



Orr – the St Andrew’s captain – played a key role in the second goal in the 29th minute, her long lofted pass finding Douglas who slipped a lovely ball to Nina Heisterkamp to roll home on the run.



UCD upped their tempo in the second half and caused plenty of problems. Duke went close with a few pot shots with O’Hogan standing tall.



Holly Jenkinson produced an incredible sliding recovery tackle to shut down a Sorcha Clarke run and shot to ensure no nervous finish and the game was settled with six minutes to go.



Lloyd’s cross on the backhand came in at above waist-height, drawing plenty of calls for danger. Clodagh Cassin took it on her chest but the ball wriggled down her left, Sarah Whelan did not wait for a potential whistle and gobbled up the loose ball for 3-0.



O’Hogan put in another stunning stop to keep out Sara Twomey to preserve her clean sheet and another victory for the Sandymount club in the competition they have made their own in recent times.



Jacqui Potter Cup final

Railway Union 3 (N Carey, N Heisterkamp, S Whelan)

UCD 0



Railway Union: K O’Hogan, K Lloyd, K Fearon, H Jenkinson, K Orr, A-M Whelan, A Elliott, N Carey, J Douglas, O Fox, N Shaw, M Carey, N Heisterkamp, S Whelan, G McLoughlin, L Paul



UCD: C Cassin, S Twomey, K Egan, D Duke, B Barr, S Clarke, F McDermott, E Russell, C Arbulo, A Richardson, A Russell, S O’Loughlin, S Young, O Patton, E Young, S Robinson



Umpires: C Kavanagh, G Hohn



The Hook