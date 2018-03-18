

Giselle Ansley celebrates a goal. Credit Andy Smith.



Two strikes from England and GB international Giselle Ansley helped Surbiton extend their lead at the top of the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday.





Her goals helped Surbiton to a 3-1 win over rivals East Grinstead who drop to third.



Emily Atkinson gave the home side an early lead from a penalty corner, and although Bridget Blackwood levelled for East Grinstead after 17 minutes, Ansley added her first from a 29th minute penalty corner before converting a last minute penalty stroke.



Former leaders the University of Birmingham had to settle for a 2-2 draw at bottom of the table Leicester.



Olivia Back gave Leicester the lead in the second minute, while Lauren Hunt made it 1-1 at half time with a 24th minute goal for the visitors. Nikki Laybourne put battling Leicester back in front on 50 minutes, only for Katelyn Aitchinson to pull Birmingham back level on the hour mark.



Buckingham maintained their play-off push with a 4-3 win at Clifton Robinsons. Abbie Brant struck twice, while others came from Natasha James and Kitty Higgins.



Clifton’s goals came from Holly Savage and Claire Thomas, as well as one from Hannah Coulson who scored in the 36th minute while some Buckingham players were still coming out of the changing rooms.



Elsewhere, Slough and Bowdon Hightown battled to a goalless draw.



Investec Women’s Conference West



An Imogen Lea brace helped keep Trojans retake top spot in the Investec Women’s Conference West on goal difference, as they beat struggling Cannock 3-0 away from home.



Stourport are breathing down their necks though, equal on points after a 3-2 win at home to Isca.



Reading are just one point off both of them and further improved their chances of finishing top with a 2-1 win over Oxford Hawks.



Danielle Gibson was in inspired form for Gloucester City and hit a second-half hat-trick as they beat Team Bath Buccaneers 4-1, while a brace from Carys Gordon saw Swansea City beat Olton & West Warwicks 3-0.



Investec Women’s Conference North



Liverpool Sefton’s battle to avoid relegation suffered a knock in the Investec Women’s Conference North after they lost 6-1 to champions Beeston.



It was a tall order for Liverpool to get anything out of a game against a side that have won every single game this season, although they were level at 1-1 after 16 minutes after Jane Bazley-Harrison had cancelled out Rosie Stephens’ opener.



But Beeston quickly took control, with Sophie Robinson scoring a second half brace.



Wakefield are also in trouble after a 4-1 loss at Loughborough Students. They are five points off Fylde, who have a game in hand after having their game against the University of Durham postponed.



A Vicky Woolford hat-trick saw Sutton Coldfield beat Timperley 3-1 and a brace from Tanisha Janzen helped Ben Rhydding to a 3-2 win at Brooklands-Poynton.



Investec Women’s Conference East



All matches in the Investec Women’s Conference East were postponed due to adverse weather conditions.



England Hockey Board Media release