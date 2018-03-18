Uruguay and Mexico qualified for the Youth Olympic Games





ARG vs. URU. Photo: Mariano Avila



Argentina and Uruguay met each other in the final match of the Youth Pan American Championship. During the first minutes the nerves and anxiety took a leading role in the game. It was in the 6th minute of the match, that after an individual skill by ARCIDIACONO Julieta, Argentina could score their first goal of the game. Argentina went for more, and a great deflection from Celina Di Santo placed in Argentina 2-0. During second half Uruguay created opportunities but they could not capitalize on any of them. MIRANDA Victoria and CERUNDOLO María extended the difference to achieve a final score of 4-0.





Mexico booked the final spot at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires when they won the 3rd & 4th place playoff against Paraguay. Karen Gonzalez scored two goals in the first 4 minutes to give Mexico a head start in their 6-goal victory. Paraguay made many attacking plays, but were unable to get pass goalkeeper, Nancy Gamboa. The other scorers were Gemma Rivera, Nicole Verdugo and Karla Sosa.



The Jamaican women went up against the Guatemalans once again. Having produced a draw on their previous encounter, they looked to make it better with increased shots at goal. The first half ended goalless but the teams got started when Helen García scored in the 14th minute to give Guatemala the lead. Ajhnique Williams, Imauny Linton and Shaedae Gilespie scored shortly after to make it a 3-1 victory.5



Pan American Hockey Federation media release