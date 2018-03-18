Mexico and Canada qualified for the Youth Olympic Games





ARG vs. MEX. Photo: Mariano Avila



The Pan-American Stadium was expecting a great final and so it was. Mexico and Argentina faced each other in the men's final and both teams were looking for victory.





During the first half Argentina took possession of the game and Mexico managed to defend itself. MARCUCCI Tadeo and MICAZ Santiago capitalized some individual plays and scored to put Argentina in the lead 2-0. In the second half of the game Mexico came out looking for goals and that's how it was. In the 15th minute GOMEZ Jorge and HERNÁNDEZ Erik managed to tie the game. The last 5 minutes of the game were vibrant. PÉREZ Jesús (Mexican goalkeeper) was in charge of denying all goal the opportunities from Argentina. With only 10 seconds to play MICAZ Santiago executed a cross shot and scored the goal of victory.



Canada qualifies to the Youth Olympic Games after beating Paraguay 6-0 .



Canada played a great game. From the beginning of the match Canada was very determined. GURALIUK Brendan opened the score after 5 minutes of the game. DHILLION Amraaz extended the difference just before the end of the first half. In the second half Canada managed to capitalize their attacks and scored 4 goals to extend the difference. Final result 6-0 Canada.



The 5th/6th place playoff between Brazil and Jamaica ended in a 7-2 win for Brazil. Vinicius Vaz scored a hattrick while Lucas Lemos and Gabriel Martins scored 2 goals each. The scorers from Jamaica were Christopher Reid and Daniel Powell.



Dominican Republic and Guatemala challenged each other to record their first win of the competition. Dominican Republic won 3-2 with goals from Anyelo Quezada and Medina Alexander(2 goals). Jason Pineda and Abel Calderón scored for Guatemala.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release