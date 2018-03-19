By Kng Zheng Guan



KUALA LUMPUR: Favourites Perak stayed on track for the second round of the National Under-16 boys hockey tournament after picking up their second straight win.





The defending champions however were not as dominant as they could be after a 1-0 win over Negri Sembilan in a Group A match at the National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil, yesterday.



Unlike their previous match against Perlis where they left it late to score, Perak found the early goal this time.



It took them just three minutes to find the net as Mohd Redzuan Nor Mohd finished off a move from open play.



But that was as good as it gets as they were unable to breach the Negri defence after that.



The slim win means Perak are tied on top of Group A with six points with Johor.



The southern state also produced their second win of the tournament by beating Sarawak 2-0.



Alfarico Lance Liao Jr converted off a penalty corner in the ninth minute before Mohd Shafiq Sani sealed the win with a field goal in the 48th minute.



In Group B, Terengganu were handed the win after their match against Melaka was abandoned while leading 1-0 due to inclement weather.



In the girls’ event, Pahang were the big winners of the day after thrashing hapless Negri Sembilan 8-1 in Group A.



Nurul Fatin Fatiah bagged a hattrick (14th, 36th, 49th min) while Umi Nur Alya added a brace (38th, 50th min). The other goals were bagged by Zawiatul Akma (4th min), Nur Nabila Alia (32nd min) and Nur Shazwani Zakaria (53rd min).



