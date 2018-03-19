First half goals from Sophie Barnwell and Clodagh Ferry propelled Muckross to their first Leinster Division One title since 1997 as they beat nearest rivals Corinthian 2-0 last Thursday night.





It marks another milestone on their comeback trail having dropped down through the divisions, only returning to the top tier in the province in 2015.



Fittingly, captain Barnwell – who was only one year old the last time they won the title – set the ball in motion as she picked up the ball wide on the left inside her own half, embarking on a solo run into the circle.



The ball slipped from her stick a couple of times but she battled to win it back and flicked in on her backhand. Clodagh Ferry then swept home first time from a switch left corner for 2-0 at half-time.



The reds had their chances in the second half, winning a number of corners, but Muckross held on to move six points clear with a game to go.



Muckross coach Sarah Scott said afterwards to Dublin City FM’s Declan Hughes: “It’s a fantastic feeling; we have worked so, so hard over the year. To finish with a win over Corinthians who have been unbeaten all year.”



It settled an epic three-horse race this season in Leinster with Old Alex the long-time leaders, making for a great title battle.



“We’ve all taken points off each other; the three teams try to play the same attacking style of hockey, all have youth in the side. It’s been a really close battle and I am just thrilled for my team who are deserved winners.”



The victory guarantees Muckross a place in IHL2 next season and means they also bypass the first stage of the EYHL promotion process. Given the make-up of Scott’s panel, avoiding that first playoffs weekend, is vitally important for her side.



“We have four Under-18 internationals and an Under-21 international who have a very busy period over Easter. Winning the title will give us the chance to have a really good rest and then give the last weekend a really good go.



“There’s a bit of planning to do but it is brilliant having only one weekend to focus on. It’s been a really full-on season. All these kids come to play their club matches after school matches so it’s a really big ask of them. This break will let us sort out our patterns of play.”



For Corinthian, they are assured of an EYHL promotion shot but, should they miss out on moving up, their IHL2 qualification is now out of their hands, depending on how relegation works out the national division.



Coach Ralph Billings paid tribute to their opponents on the league outcome: “Congratulations to Muckross, they were the better team tonight. Muckross wanted it more, particularly in the first half.



“They came out of the blocks at 100 miles an hour while we were sleeping and got two goals. The second half was a bit better. We were just a little bit hesitant and we feel we have a bit more in the tank than what we showed tonight.



“We do have the playoffs to look forward to, the first time in the club’s history, so we will regroup and go again.”



Two days later, Corinthian followed up with a 3-2 win in the Jacqui Potter Shield final, beating Old Alex II on St Patrick’s Day in chilly conditions.



The reds found the corner touch that had evaded them against Muckross with two goals coming from Lauren and Jessica McGrance before Nicola Torrans finished off a sublime team move.



Alex kept fighting and got two goals back to give an edge to the game in the closing minutes but Corinthian held on for the win. The title marks a first for Carol McGowan after 18 years playing in the first team.





Corinthian with the Jacqui Potter Shield



