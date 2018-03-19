

©: Adrian Boehm



Three Rock Rovers won their fourth trophy already this season as they beat Corinthian 4-2 on St Patrick’s Day in the Leinster Senior Mills Cup final.





The Irish side – who will play Saint Germain in the EHL KO16 – have already won the regional Neville Cup title as well as Ireland’s National Indoor Trophy and gold at the EuroHockey Indoor Club Challenge II in Georgia.



In this final, Rovers had a number of struggles early on against a side who play a level below them in the regional league despite taking the lead in the third minute via Daragh Walsh. Stephen Reid scored twice for the reds to put them in front 2-1 after 15 minutes but a quick Rovers burst of goals before half-time won the game.



John Mullins slotted home from mid-circle before Ross Canning scored a penalty stroke. Kevin Mullins then deflected in a cross from Conor Empey in the second half to complete the win.



Corinthian did have their chances with goalkeeper Conor Quinn – stepping in for Irish international Jamie Carr – making a number of good saves.



And TRR coach Niall Denham said afterwards it was not the perfect performance but it was nice to add another piece of silverware: “Corinthians played very well and made it very tough for us and created more than enough chances themselves to maybe get something out of it.



“We are probably not as happy as we could be with our processes [in going behind] but it showed a bit of character to step up when we had the setbacks.



“We created quite a few chances in the second half so we were glad to take one of them. Maybe we left a few more on the pitch but we are never happy as coaches!”



Three Rock still have a couple more competitions on their agenda. They were due to play Cork C of I on Sunday in the Irish Senior Cup but the weather led to its postponement to Monday.



They also have five games left to play in the national EY Hockey League.



“We are in a very busy period and the weather is not really helping. We have a big game against Banbridge next week before we go off to Europe which is something we are all looking forward to. We are battling on all fronts; in the league, we need a few favours [to have any chance of winning the league] and we still have to secure a top four spot.”



Euro Hockey League media release