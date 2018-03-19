



Jeremy Duncan’s winning goal continued Herakles good recent form as they beat Daring 4-3 to move up to seventh place in the Belgian league on Thursday evening.





They did fall behind to Rémy Schoonjans’ ninth minute opening goal with back post tap in. Victor Donck levelled from close range six minutes later only for Alex Rasmussen to put Daring back in front when he rounded the goalkeeper and fired home.



Jacob Smith equalised when his shot spun in off the goalkeeper, making it 2-2 at half-timeTanasu Perez Vasquez put the local team in command with a powerful shot but Tanguy Cosyns equalised from a penalty corner.



But Irish international Duncan served a great piece of skill and then smashed home from the top of the circle for the victory.



It was their second win in a row and puts them within five points of the playoff places, hoping they can make a late charge for a playoff place.



Round 16 was an interesting series in the Belgian league with leaders the Waterloo Ducks drawing 2-2 with Braxgata. Racing Club de Bruxelles drew 4-4 at home against lowly Leuven.



KHC Dragons moved closer to the WatDucks with a comfortable 5-1 win over Pingouin while Royal Leopold got an important 3-2 win against Oree.



Euro Hockey League media release