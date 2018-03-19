

©: Frank Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Bloemendaal and SV Kampong drew the topper in the Hoofdklasse in a match eventually played on pitch four due to the cold weather in the Netherlands.





Indeed, weather issues were the order of the day around Europe with the Belgian and French leagues all cancelled along with the Irish Senior Cup while a number of games in England also fell foul of the conditions.



As for the Dutch tie between the leading two teams, the game was originally due to be shown live on television but the freezing conditions led to the game eventually being switched away from the main pitch.



Martijn Havenga opened the scoring from a corner for Kampong in the 20th minute before Thierry Brinkman, pictured, levelled the scoring with 22 minutes to go for a 1-1 outcome.



The result keeps Kampong top of the table with two points to spare over Bloemendaal with both sides having played 16 of their 22 games.



AH&BC Amsterdam are third after their 7-1 win on Sunday over Almere, backing up a 3-2 Friday night win over Den Bosch.



Against Almere, Justin Reid-Ross ran up a hat trick while Mirco Pruyser got another couple to go with two goals on Friday.



Oranje-Rood’s game with SCHC fell victim to the weather as did Den Bosch’s game with Rotterdam and Tilburg against HGC.



Rotterdam did, however, record a 3-2 away win on Friday at Tilburg with Simon Egerton’s late goal proving the difference. Nick Catlin and Jeroen Hertzberger had earlier given Rotterdam a 2-0 lead only to be pegged back with 21 minutes left.



They remain in fifth place with six points to make up on Oranje-Rood.



Euro Hockey League media release