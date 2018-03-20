Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia is saddened to learn of the passing of Don Mecklem on Thursday 15 March 2018.





Mecklem, who passed away aged 91, was a former Australian international, who represented the country in hockey at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne.



The former Queensland half-back also captained Australia during a three-match tour of New Zealand in 1958.



Mecklem was first selected to play for Australia in 1955 against India but the match was cancelled, he subsequently made his international debut at the 1956 Olympics against Belgium.



He represented Queensland nationally and hailed from Valley Hockey Club in Brisbane.



On behalf of the entire hockey community, Hockey Australia offers our sincere condolences to the family of Don Mecklem.



For those who would like to attend the Funeral Service of the late Don Mecklem, please see details below:



Date: Friday 23 March 2018 1pm



Place: Gregson & Weight Chapel, 5 Gregson Place, Caloundra, Queensland



Hockey Australia media release