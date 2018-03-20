Ever wanted to read a novel with hockey players in it? With women who aren’t afraid to get sweaty, and men who drink well and dance badly? With everything represented that is part of your life – like wild hockey parties and dogged team commitment and the fantastic humour and warmth of being part of the hockey family?





Well, now you can because there’s a new novel out soon which has all those things, plus a cracking love story, plenty of laugh-out-loud moments and a few weepy bits too. Add into that a thrilling finale at the Sydney Olympics and you’ve got:



No Number Nine

by FJ Campbell



FJ Campbell says: “I wrote this book because I’ve been playing hockey on and off my whole life and the characters you come across are so funny, loyal and unique – they sprang out of my imagination onto the page and I loved them so much. I was gutted when I finished writing the book – I miss spending time with them!”



About FJ Campbell



FJ Campbell was born in the twentieth century in a seaside town and has moved around a lot, in Britain and Europe. FJ has played for the following clubs: Canterbury, Manchester University, Freiburg University, Wimbledon, Battersea Wanderers, Richmond, Rot-Weiss München and Grasshoppers Zürich. FJ loves reading and sport (but not at the same time) and has visited three Olympic Games (as a fan).



About No Number Nine



No Number Nine is a coming-of-age story about an 18-year-old girl who has put her life on hold for two years after the death of her sister. Pip leaves her home in England and tries to move forward with her life, taking a job in Germany as an au pair to the von Feldsteins, a family which is full of surprises - and not good ones.



Set in Munich, the story follows Pip for a year as she crashes from one embarrassing, awkward mistake to the next. Finally, as she starts to emerge from her fog of grief, she travels with the von Feldsteins to Sydney where, amid the drama of the 2000 Olympic Games, everything that can go wrong, does go wrong. Can Pip protect herself and the people she loves? Does she have the courage to tell the truth, even if it destroys her?



No Number Nine (ISBN 9781789013344) will be on sale:



28.3.18: ebook @ kobo; kindle @ amazon

28.4.18: paperback @ online bookshops with worldwide delivery (e.g. Wordery, Book Depository etc). Pre-order from 28.3.18.



Advance reviews of No Number Nine



"If you want to reminisce about life in your twenties, this book has it all. If you have ever played hockey or been to spectate at an Olympic Games, then this book is definitely one to read. But if you haven't ever touched a hockey stick or have only watched the Olympics from your sofa, then still read it, because this book has themes of travel and adventure, it has emotional highs and lows, plenty of relationship drama, and some fantastic characters who you'll end up wanting to meet. It was hard to put down; I read it and then read it again straight away."



"This book arrived just in time for my holiday and I barely spoke to my husband until I finished it. I thoroughly enjoyed getting lost in a great story line with engaging characters. I played hockey myself (although you don’t need to be a sports player or fan to read this as the story is about far more than that) and, although I could recognise some of the characters in my teammates, I wish I had met some as sexy as the German boys!! A really entertaining read that keeps you turning page after page."



"The instant I started reading this book it had me hooked. A tale of a young woman seeking to find herself after her sister’s death, which leads her on travels and adventures that take her completely out of her comfort zone, with many twists and turns on the way. I read this in 2 days flat and could not put it down.

The characters are developed wonderfully and you live every moment with Pip. The book is easy to read with some proper belly laughs. I would highly recommend it and if you are or have been a hockey player or involved in that field, this is an absolute must!"



Contact FJ Campbell



Website: www.fjcampbell.net (more bio info, reviews, where to buy)

Phone: 0041 78 405 6395

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Twitter: @fj_campbell

Instagram: fjcampbell_author

Facebook: NoNumberNineFJC



#nonumbernine



No Number Nine media release