



CONTRACT POSITION



Working in collaboration with a variety of partners, Field Hockey Canada (FHC) is the national sport governing body responsible for the development, growth and promotion of field hockey in Canada. FHC receives financial contributions from the federal government and other agencies, organizations, sponsors and donors, and is accountable for the disbursement and reporting of funds according to the contracted terms and conditions. Programs, activities and services are operated within the limitations established in an annual budget led by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and approved by the Board of Directors. FHC staff is responsible to manage and administer the finances and provide administrative support for all FHC activity.





Based in Canada, the High Performance Strategist, Women’s National Program (WNP) is a 3-month contract role expected to commence as soon as possible. Reporting and presenting to the Board through the CEO, the HP Strategist is supported by a Board appointed advisory group consisting of 3-5 individuals with HP expertise. The High Performance Strategist will be responsible for developing our WNP strategy, including a detailed implementation plan.



Qualifications

A proven track record of developing and implementing high performance sport strategy, preferably in a field hockey environment.

Knowledge of the Canadian sport system, including athlete pathways.

Technical expertise in field hockey is considered an asset.

Ability to work efficiently, constructively, and independently while managing tasks in a responsible and accountable manner.

Excellent communicator, with exceptional written, oral, and interpersonal skills.

Innovative thinker, with a track record for translating strategic thinking into action plans and deliverables.

Willingness to travel to meet with stakeholders as required.

Bilingualism is considered an asset (English/French).

If you have a passion for strategic thinking and high performance activation and believe you possess the appropriate experience and skill set for this important mission, please submit your resume by April 3rd, 2018 to: Jeff Sauvé, CEO (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ).



Field Hockey Canada is committed to employment equity and encourages applications from all qualified candidates. In addition, Field Hockey Canada is committed to providing accommodation for people with disabilities. If you require accommodation, we will work with you to meet your needs.



We appreciate your interest; however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.



