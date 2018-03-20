Anwar Zuberi



KARACHI: The Prime Minister House in Islamabad finally woke up after an agonising wait of almost three weeks on Monday to announce help for the legendary Olympian goalkeeper Mansoor Ahmed, who is suffering from heart ailment and need financial support for his treatment.





“The PM House sent an SOS to the Sindh government to look after and support the 1994 World Cup gold medallist after the stalwart of yore had repeatedly requested the prime minister and the govt to come to his rescue in various interview to print and electronic media,” sources close to family told Dawn.



It is pertinent to mention that Mansoor opted to go home on March 12 after remaining in the ICU and private ward of a private hospital for a fortnight due to paucity of funds and has been at home since then.



The sources added that the prime minister house had telephoned Sindh CM House and the Governor House, asking them to bear all the expenses of Mansoor’s treatment.



“A representative of the governor house visited Mansoor’s residence on Monday to inform that the custodian will undergo a complete checkup at the NICVD on Tuesday,” the sources added.



Meanwhile, the sources said that Test cricketer Shahid Afridi, in an interview, had assured that he will visit Mansoor’s residence soon after returning to Karachi from Dubai where he was representing Karachi Kings in the PSL.



