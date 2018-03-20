



The “Beast of the East” return did not stop Titwood over the weekend as two Scottish Cup quarter-final took place, Kelburne versus Clydesdale and Clydesdale Western versus Wildcats. Regardless the snow and ice, the games still went ahead however conditions were extremely baltic.





It was certainly a cold reception for holders Bromac Kelburne, the favourites were knocked out of the competition by dark horses Clydesdale in a penalty shoot-out as a result of an intense 0-0 game.



The first half was a fairly even affair with the best chance falling to Kelburne`s Jack McKenzie but Clydesdale keeper Gordon Clark was equal to the task.



Not much changed in the second half although Kelburne`s two penalty corners were blocked by Clark in the Clydesdale goal while Andrew Allan preserved the clean sheet with a good save on the line.



The penalty shoot-out went to plan as the score moved on to 7-6 to the home side, then Kelburne`s Adam Bain missed the target to send Clydesdale into the semi-final draw.



In the Scottish women`s cup Milne Craig Clydesdale Western`s third team, bristling with former Scottish international players, finally succumbed to first division Wildcats to bow out of the competition. Lucy Findlay and Emily Cowell were on target for the Wildcats.



Scottish Hockey Union media release