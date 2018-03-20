

©: David Kissman



Hampstead & Westminster threw their play-off hopes a lifeline with a 3-2 victory over high-flying Beeston in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday.





Previously top of the table until Surbiton’s 5-1 win over East Grinstead on Friday evening, Beeston found themselves two goals down with Matt Guise Brown and Will Calnan scoring for the hosts in the first ten minutes.



Gareth Griffiths halved the deficit for Beeston with a 27th minute field goal, but Rupert Shipperley scored on 54 minutes to give Hampstead back their two-goal cushion. Robbie Gleeson scored for Beeston two minutes later, but they couldn’t catch the London outfit.



Having been knocked off the top of the table the week before, Surbiton retook the lead with a 5-1 win over East Grinstead, Alan Forsyth scoring four times and Luke Taylor once. Ross Stott scored East Grinstead’s only goal.



Reading came out on top in a nail-biting clash with Brooklands MU on Saturday, a goal with two minutes giving them a 5-4 win having been behind at half time.



Goals from Sam Perrin, David Flanagan and Peter Cornell helped Brooklands to a 3-2 lead at half time with Reading’s early goals coming from James Royce and James Carson.



Flanagan added another to put his side 4-2 ahead, but Reading hit back to win with Ed Carson, Lee Morton and Ben Boon scoring in the second half.



The matches between Sevenoaks and Wimbledon, and Holcombe versus Canterbury were both postponed because of the snowy conditions.



Euro Hockey League media release