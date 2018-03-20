Ben Somerford







Hockeyroos coach Paul Gaudoin says his side needs to “write our own history” in light of three consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medals.





Australia (world ranking five) will be ranked behind both England (two) and New Zealand (four) at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, but buoyed by a rich history of success at the tournament.



The Hockeyroos have won four of the five gold medals on offer since hockey was introduced to the Commonwealth Games in 1998.



Many members of the England side tasted gold medal success at the 2016 Rio Olympics with Great Britain, while it was New Zealand who knocked out Australia in the quarter-finals of the same event.



“There’s a proud history of success at the Commonwealth Games,” Gaudoin said.



“We know that, but we also know that means nothing to our group at the moment.



“We need to write our own history.



“We need to go out there and perform and join the group who’ve won medals before, in particular gold medals.”



Despite sitting below England and the Black Sticks in the rankings, Gaudoin was bullish about Australia’s chances.



“They’re obviously ranked above us all but we have had some success against New Zealand recently (winning the 2017 Oceania Cup) so it’s reasonably even with them,” he said.



“We know England or Great Britain are Olympic champions, so we understand where we sit, but we’re also confident we can do the job we want.”



And the Hockeyroos coach embraced the home games, insisting playing on Australian soil was an advantage as opposed to a disadvantage given the pressure that brings.



“I think it’s an advantage,” he said.



“We know where we are. We know the environment. We understand those pressures.



“Once you go into a Commonwealth Games village, things change as well, you can potentially be anywhere in the world. But we’ll have great support.”



He added: “It’s the nature of the beast. It’s a challenge that you like.



“While it’s tough and difficult, that’s why we’re in the position of coaching.



“As athletes you enjoy the contest and the competition, while there’s pressure there we’re looking forward to that challenge.”



The Hockeyroos, who are in Pool B alongside New Zealand (fourth), Scotland (18th), Canada (21st) and Ghana (30th), fly out for Gold Coast on Wednesday 28 March.



Hockey Australia media release