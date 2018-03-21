Alexie Beovich



The International Masters Hockey Association is seeking qualified umpires and technical officials for the 2018 Masters World Cup.





The Masters World Cup (>35 up to < 60 years of age) will be held in Terrassa, Spain between 27 July and 5 August 2018.



This event will be the largest ever with some 145 teams registered to participate in the competition.



As you can imagine, this requires an enormous number of umpires and technical officials to ensure the success of the event.



The IMHA is urgently seeking qualified umpires and technical officials to assist with the event.



Can you help? Would you like to be part of the 2018 IMHA World Cup in Terrassa?



For further information or to express an interest, please contact HA Women’s Masters Council, National Program Coordinator, Linda Hunter This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call on 0419 719 885.



Appointment of officials must be finalised by COB Friday 23rd March 2018.



Hockey Australia media release