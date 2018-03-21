Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

St Joseph’s Kibwezi in search of happy ending

Published on Wednesday, 21 March 2018 10:00 | Hits: 43
By Elizabeth Mburugu


St Joseph Kibwezi's Defender Anne Mwikali console her colleague Goalkeeper Josephine Kasanga after losing to Moi Girls 1-0 during the Metropolitan games held at Laiser Hill school on friday, March 25 2016. PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD.
 
St Joseph’s Girls Secondary School Kibwezi are on a mission to retain their regional hockey title.



The Makueni County students launch their defence today, when the Eastern Region Secondary Schools Term One Games begin at Kangaru School, Embu.

Hosts Kangaru will also be out to defend their rugby 15s and basketball titles, while Meru School and Kirigara will defend the boys’ hockey and girls’ basketball titles respectively.

St Joseph’s, who finished fifth in last year’s national games, are determined to impress this year. Exuding confidence, coach Gabriel Ndunga said after they accomplish their mission at the regionals, they will focus on securing a ticket to the East Africa games.

“Without a doubt, we will retain the regional title. Our aim is to play at the East Africa games and my girls are determined to achieve that goal,” Ndunga said.

They are in Group D together with Embu champions Gategi, Tala and Waita Girls. Last year’s finalists, Moi Marsabit, who lost to St Joseph’s 3-0 in the final, are in Group C alongside Kiundwani of Machakos, Barazani of Makueni and Kianjuki of Embu.

Group A has Kibirichia (Meru), Muthambi Girls (Tharaka Nithi) and St Ann’s Kiriari of Embu.

The Standard Online

