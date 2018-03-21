The handover of the collected kit was spearheaded by a former learner at the school and former SA Ladies Hockey Captain, Marsha Cox, and current SA men’s hockey captain, Tim Drummond.





Greenwood Park Primary school learners getting ready for the hockey season using their newly donated equipment. Principal Ian Africa and SA Hockey men's captain, Tim Drummond with delighted learners, Nandi Mkhize, Tariq Mohamed, Jadine Fraai and Lee Ogle.



THERE were cheers aplenty last week as Riverside Hockey Club and South African hockey player Tim Drummond handed over a collection of hockey kits to learners at Greenwood Park Primary School. The handover of the collected kit was spearheaded by a former learner at the school and former SA Ladies Hockey Captain, Marsha Cox, and current SA men’s hockey captain, Tim Drummond.





Cox, who regularly keeps up to date with her old school maintains that through hockey so many doors have been opened to her.



“I know how vital sport can be in not only offering kids opportunities to live healthier lives but just the opportunity to experience new things, be it challenges or the experience of making friends. It’s this opportunity that we want to offer the kids from Greenwood Park Primary.



“Through my hockey career I have met and made so many friends from different backgrounds, communities and countries that I would have never had the chance of meeting any other way. Ideally through this gesture of donating kit, I hope that at some point down the line some of these kids will get to experience it too,” Cox said.



The sizeable donation of the hockey kit was collected during the PHL 2017 season by the Drakensberg Dragons, which Tim Drummond played for, with the intention of giving back to the sport and communities in need. It was through having discussions with a fellow former Riverside Hockey Club and SA player – Marsha Cox – about her existing project to develop and nurture talent at her former school that the decision was made to donate all collected gear to these children in need.



The donation was also welcomed by school principal, Ian Africa.



Riverside Hockey Club’s (RHC) Caryn Bentley-Springate who played with Marsha at club level, and who heads up the mini hockey division for the Durban North club, re-affirmed RHC’s commitment to assist with growing the sport at Greenwood Park Primary.



“We hope this much needed donation and Riverside Hockey Club’s offer to create a sustainable way of coaching hockey will result in another one of our pupils becoming a SA hockey and sporting legend, just like Marsha,” said Bentley-Springate.



Northglen News