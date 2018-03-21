Pakistan Hockey Federation is trying to help ailing national hero Mansoor Ahmed in all the possible ways.





Former Pakistan captain and legendary goal keeper Mansoor has been battling a deteriorating heart condition for quite some time. PHF has paid for his outstanding dues, amounting to Rs three hundred thousand, at the hospital where he remained admitted recently. In addition, the federation has sent a cheque of Rs half a million to Mansoor’s mother.



On federation’s request, the Prime Minister’s office has already contacted Mansoor’s family to inquire about the requirements relating to his treatment. Director General Pakistan Sports Board has also been requested to help the great player who played heroic role in Pakistan hockey’s last two big victories, World Cup 1994 and the Champions Trophy 1994.



PHF’s representatives remain in constant touch with Mansoor’s family and also visit him quite often.



PHF Media release