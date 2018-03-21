

Repton win 2018 Investec Girls' U18 Schools Championship



Repton are the 2018 Investec Girls’ U18 Schools champions after beating Cranleigh in a tense final at Nottingham Hockey Centre.





A 28th minute penalty corner strike from captain Hannah Davey was enough for the defending champions to retain their title in a game where chances came at a premium.



Cranleigh fought hard throughout and had three penalty corners themselves in the final minute but were not able to convert them.



Elsewhere Millfield took home the bronze medal after beating Framlingham College 2-0 in the play-off for third.



With all the fixtures condensed into a single day due to the snow, Repton eased through their group, starting with a 4-0 win over Dean Close before they defeated Framlingham 3-1 and St. Peter’s York 5-0, Maddy Wray netting a hat-trick in the latter.



Cranleigh enjoyed similar dominance in Pool B as they did not concede a goal on their way to three victories, firstly defeating Oakham 3-0 before dispatching Sedburgh to the tune of four with Surbiton’s Izzy Petter bagging her own hat-trick. A narrow 1-0 win over five-time champions Millfield then followed in a winner-takes-all affair to qualify for the showpiece event.



The final itself also proved to be an affair where one goal was enough to win as both sides struggled to break each other down, although it was Repton who had the upper hand in the first half, with Cranleigh ‘keeper Millie Regan forced into a smart save from a corner.



There was nothing she could do to keep out Davey’s strike eight minutes into the second half however, a goal that was to prove crucial as the Repton defence then held firm to ensure they won their third consecutive U18 title.



England Hockey Board Media release