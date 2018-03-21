Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

England's women finalise Commonwealth Games squad

Suzy Petty

England have finalised their squad for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games after announcing 16 athletes on Thursday last week.



Unfortunately recent injuries to Lily Owsley, Shona McCallin and Nic White mean they will miss the games and have been replaced by Emily Defroand, Jo Hunter and Suzy Petty. The trio will all be competing at the Commonwealth Games for the first time. 

Head coach Danny Kerry said “We are all incredibly sympathetic to Lily, Shona and Nic, it is a real bitter blow for them given the fantastic nature of the Commonwealth Games.

As always this presents an opportunity to other athletes, and we are obviously delighted to have Emily, Jo and Suzy available and we look forward to them taking the opportunity it presents to them."

England begin their campaign against South Africa on April 5 before taking on Wales, India and Malaysia in pool A.

England Squad:

Giselle Ansley (Surbiton)
Grace Balsdon (Canterbury)
Sophie Bray (Kampong)
Alex Danson (Clifton Robinsons)
Emily Defroand (Surbiton)
Sarah Haycroft (Surbiton)
Maddie Hinch (Stichtse)
Jo Hunter (Surbiton)
Kathryn Lane (Leicester)
Hannah Martin (Surbiton)
Hollie Pearne-Webb (Surbiton)
Suzy Petty (Wimbledon)
Ellie Rayer (East Grinstead)
Amy Tennant (East Grinstead)
Anna Toman (Wimbledon)
Susannah Townsend (Canterbury)
Laura Unsworth (East Grinstead)
Ellie Watton (Holcombe)

England Hockey Board Media release

