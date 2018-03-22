By Elizabeth Mburugu





Candy Vallary of Sinyolo Girls (Left) restrains Kisumu Girl's Beryl Achieng from the ball during their Hockey Finals encounter of the KSSSA Kisumu County Games at Maseno School. [Phillip Orwa, Standard]



Since making their debut at the national games in 2012, East Africa girls' hockey champions Sinyolo have never missed the Term One Games.





Despite finishing fourth in their first attempt, they have been to every final and ruled East Africa since their maiden appearance.



The team has won two national titles - in 2013 and 2016. However, it is the East Africa games that they have dominated with ease, winning five titles (from 2013 to 2017).



And yet again, they are hoping to qualify for the East Africa championships set for Rwanda in August as they search for an unprecedented sixth consecutive title.



Sinyolo launch their hunt for a ticket to the national games today, when the Nyanza Region Term One Games begin at St Mary’s Yala. To secure a place at next month’s nationals in Embu, they must emerge unscathed at the regionals.



The team has been placed in Group A against Kereri of Kisii County before they face Siaya’s Mbaga in their last group match.



Victory against the two teams will see them set a date with top teams in Group B comprising St Mary’s Mabera of Migori, Nyamira Girls of Siaya, Homa Bay’s Ambassador Pamela Mboya Girls and Kisumu Girls.



Sinyolo coach Alloise Owino said they expected stiff competition because their opponents were in good form.



“All teams have an equal chance of qualifying because they worked very hard and have improved so much," said Owino.



“We need to enhance our chances of reclaiming the national title and qualify for the East Africa games in Rwanda."



In girls' basketball, fast-rising Barchando will go full throttle as they seek a return to the nationals.



With salvaging the Nyanza title as their main objective at the games, they will battle Kisumu Girls, Itierio and St Francis Nyangajo Girls in Group B.



Group A has Ng’iya, Ulanda, Sironga and Asumbi Girls. Barchando coach Hermon Omondi said their goal was to return to the East Africa games and perform better than they did in 2016.



