KUALA LUMPUR: Defending boys champions Perak were drawn with Pahang and Malacca in the medal rounds of the Malaysian National Under-16 tournament at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.





And the other group will have Johor, Kuala Lumpur and Penang. A fresh draw of six teams, with none seeded, was held yesterday.



The three teams in each group, X and Y, will play among each other and the champions of Group X will play champions of Group Y in the final. The group runners-up will battle for bronze.



In the women's tournament, Group X is made up of Terengganu, Pahang, Sabah, while Group Y has Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Malacca.



Yesterday, Penang and Malacca were the last boys teams to qualify for the medal rounds.



Penang beat Selangor 2-0 to top Group B with goals from Aliff Aqharni (22nd) and Faris Harizan (42nd).



Penang coach Jivan Mohan, a former national player, said: "We need to improve our penalty corners to have a chance of winning a medal. We won more than 10 penalty corners against three teams in Grou B, but failed to score even one."



Penang topped Group B with seven points, and will meet Group A runners-up Johor and Group C runner-up Kuala Lumpur in the medal round.



RESULTS: Boys -- Group A: Johor 1 Perlis 1, Negri Sembilan 2 Sarawak 2; Group B: Selangor 0 Penang 2.

Girls Group B: Penang 1 Sabah 1, Sarawak 0 Malacca 2.



BOYS:



GROUP X: Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang.

GROUP Y: Perak, Pahang, Malacca.



GIRLS:



GROUP X: Terengganu, Pahang, Sabah.

GROUP Y: Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Malacca.



THURSDAY: Boys -- Johor v Kuala Lumpur (8pm, Pitch I), Perak v Pahang (8pm, Pitch II).

Girls: Terengganu v Pahang (6.45pm, Pitch I), Johor v Kuala Lumpur (6.45pm, Pitch II).



