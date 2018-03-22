Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

NSWS & Victoria Crowned Under-18 Australian Champions

Published on Thursday, 22 March 2018 10:00 | Hits: 23
Ben Somerford



New South Wales State and Victoria have been crowned the Girls’ and Boys’ Under-18 Australian Championships title winners after triumphing in Wednesday’s gold medal matches in Launceston.



Wednesday’s gold medal and bronze medal matches wrapped up a big week at the Northern Hockey Centre with 64 matches across two divisions which ran from Tuesday 13 March.

NSWS defeated Western Australia 3-2 in an exciting final in the Girls’ division, capping a strong week for NSWS who had won four games and drawn one in the pool stage, scoring 29 goals and conceding only four.

Hannah Kable gave NSWS a 14th minute lead, before WA hit back through Jade Vanderzwan from a 25th minute penalty corner.

Goals from Maddison Smith (45’) and Helena Tobbe (50’) opened up a two-goal buffer for NSWS, before WA ensured a tense finale to the game with a goal from Georgina Dowd (66’).



Queensland Maroon defeated Victoria 6-1 in the Girls’ bronze medal match, with Kendra Fitzpatrick and Ruby Harris netting doubles.

In the Boys’ division gold medal match, Victoria edged Queensland Maroon 2-1 after a tight goalless first-half.

Luke Jackson fired the Vics ahead in the 42nd minute with Connor Holland doubling their lead in the 58th minute.

Queensland pushed until the end with Liam Hart netting from a penalty corner in the 66th minute but the Vics held on.

Western Australia beat Queensland Gold 2-1 in a shootout in the Boys’ bronze medal match after a 3-3 draw.

Joseph Sandor scored two goals for the Queenslanders, but it was WA’s Kyle Potter who netted twice late on to send the match to a shootout.

WA had trailed 1-0 in the shootout after four attempts, before Justin Schonken scored to send it to sudden death, where he netted again and Sandor was denied by Christian Starkie.

Head to https://hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com/ for more details on the competitions.

Hockey Australia media release

