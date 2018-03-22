

Photo by Andy Lovat



Edinburgh University won the British University Trophy for the first time after seeing off Cardiff in a dramatic penalty shoot-out at Nottingham yesterday.





The final was a tight affair from the start with either side unable to gain the upper hand, consequently the first half finished goalless. Midway through the second half, Cardiff broke the deadlock at a penalty corner but the Scottish first division side never gave up and with five minutes left, Will Harper equalise from another set piece.



With the momentum now going Edinburgh`s way, they scored all five penalty opportunities while the Welsh missed their third, allowing the Trophy to make its first trip to the Scottish capital.



Edinburgh marched into the final of the British Universities Trophy for the first time after beating King`s College London 4-2 in the semi-final at Peffermill on Monday



The students not only had to beat the English side but also the snow to advance them to the final; the snow causing the biggest scare taking the squad and Peffermill staff eight hours to clear the pitch to allow the game to go ahead.



Edinburgh marched into a two-goal lead by the interval with Jack Jamieson scoring both. The contest was over when the home side doubled their tally, Antonis Efthymiou from a penalty corner and a close-range conversion from Ben Pearson after good work by Callum White.



All in all, very good game from the Scottish side and a fantastic way to end lifting the British University Trophy.



Scottish Hockey Union media release