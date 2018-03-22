By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia hockey squad will have a difficult time at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, with the absence of four key players.





They are defenders Mohd Izad Hakimi Jamaluddin and Faiz Helmi Jali, midfielder Mohd Marhan Mohd Jalil and forward Nik Muhamad Aiman Nik Rozemi.



Izad, who missed the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh two weeks ago, is still nursing a knee injury while pint-sized Faiz has opted out to complete his final semester studies at Universiti Malaya.



The hardworking Marhan is still recovering from a broken toe which he suffered in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup two weeks ago and Aiman is also down with a hamstring injury.



Without the two experienced defenders Izad and Faiz, coach Stephen van Huizen’s men will likely face another beating in the Common­wealth Games as India and England are in the same Group B with Malaysia.



Malaysia lost heavily to the two teams in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup early this month.



The other two teams in the group are Pakistan and Wales.



Defending champions Australia, New Zealand, Canada, South Africa and Scotland are drawn in Group A.



The Star of Malaysia