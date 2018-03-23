Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia (HA) today announces the Australian men’s and women’s teams for the Youth Olympics Games Qualifying Tournament to be played in Papua New Guinea from April 25-29.





National selectors have named the teams based on performances at the Under-18 Australian Championships which concluded in Launceston on Wednesday.



The 2018 Youth Olympic Games will take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in October, with the hockey tournament being played in the Hockey 5’s format.



Australia, who will be coached by Ben Bishop (mens) and Tim White (womens), will play in the Oceania Region qualifiers in Port Moresby.



The Australians will come up against hosts Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu.



Australia’s men will be vying for one of three qualifying spots in the Oceania region and Australia women will be in contention for one of two qualifying spots.



Australian Men’s Team

Lain Carr (NSW)

James Collins (WA)

Miles Davis (NSW)

Lewis Fossey (QLD)

Tom Harvie (WA)

Brad Marais (VIC)

Hugh Snowden (VIC)

Christian Starkie (WA)

Ben White (VIC)

Shadow Athletes

Michael Doan (QLD)

Jed Snowden (VIC)

Ky Willott (NSW)



Australian Women’s Team

Caitlin Cooper (WA)

Emma de Broughe (SA)

Naomi Duncan (NSW)

Neasa Flynn (WA)

Amy Lawton (VIC)

Morgan Mathison (QLD)

Courtney Schonell (NSW)

Jolie Sertorio (WA)

Maddison Smith (NSW)

Shadow Athletes

Ruby Harris (QLD)

Indianna Robertson (VIC)

Hattie Shand (SA)



Hockey Australia media release