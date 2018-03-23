Punjab edged past Comptroller & Auditor General of India in shootout to set up a semifinal clash with Railways in the senior men’s hockey National Championship in Lucknow on Thursday.





Punjab beat CAG 5-4 in shootout after the match had ended in a 1-1 draw. Varinder Singh’s 28th-minute goal had been cancelled out CAG’s Mithlesh Kumar in the 35th minute.



Defending champions Railways survived a late fight-back from Punjab & Sind Bank before winning 2-1.



Sheshe Gowda (2nd minute) and Karanpal Singh (45th) gave Railways a two-goal lead. Geet Kumar got one back in the 57th minute, but time ran out for Punjab & Sind Bank.



In the other semifinal, to be played on Saturday, Air India will meet Petroleum Sports Promotion Board. Mohd. Faraz scored a hat-trick as Air India fought past Odisha 3-2, while Petroleum Sports Promotion Board had an easy outing against Chandigarh 3-0.



The Tribune