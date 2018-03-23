Ben Somerford







Hockeyroos forward Brooke Peris is confident the side can produce their best performances on home turf at the upcoming 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.





Peris, who has been declared fit after a quad injury sustained in January, was named in the 18-member Hockeyroos team for the Commonwealth Games.



Australia (fifth) are ranked below England (second) and New Zealand (fourth) in the nations competing at the Gold Coast Games.



The Hockeyroos beat New Zealand on home turf, in Sydney, in October last year to win the Oceania Cup and Peris said playing in familiar surroundings would bring out the best in the side, rather than add pressure.



“We have lots of meetings and talk about different scenarios especially the experiences from the older players and how the young girls would feel if they felt that pressure,” she said.



“We love playing on home turf. We take it to the heart.



“I know our best performances have been in Australia.



“I have no doubt that the girls will put on a good performance.”



Peris was part of the team which won gold at the 2014 Glasgow Games but felt playing in Australia at the Commonwealth Games was extra special.



“We don’t have the opportunity for families to travel around the world as much as we do,” she said.



“It brings an extra special touch when you have family or friends in the stands.”



Peris lives with her boyfriend Jeremy Hayward who will also compete for gold with the Kookaburras.



“It’s stressful at times when we’re both fighting for the same goal,” Peris said.



“He’s worked really hard. It’s very exciting. It’s his first Comm Games. It’s very exciting for both of us.”



She added: “At times we’re very competitive. In pre-season we’ll time our scores together and see who’s the better one.



"We pushed each other in that direction. It’s something where we’re both very proud of each other.”



The Hockeyroos, who are in Pool B alongside New Zealand (fourth), Scotland (18th), Canada (21st) and Ghana (30th), fly out for Gold Coast on Wednesday 28 March.



Hockey Australia media release