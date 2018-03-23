Ben Somerford







Retiring Kookaburras captain Mark Knowles finds it hard to split all three of his Commonwealth Games gold medal experiences but there is one with a different tale.





Knowles, who turned 34 earlier this month, triumphed in Melbourne (2006), Delhi (2010) and Glasgow (2014) and is aiming for his fourth gold medal at the upcoming 2018 Gold Coast Games, which will be his last as a player, having announced his retirement in February.



The veteran defender loved winning gold in Melbourne in his first major international tournament on home soil as a 22-year-old.



He also relished saluting in Glasgow, only a month after winning the 2014 World Cup, but 2010’s triumph in India was different.



Australia had made their way to the gold medal match with a perfect record, claiming five wins from five matches, including a 5-2 win over the hosts in the pool stage.



Despite finishing second in the pool, India also reached the decider after a shootout win over England, where the home side’s support was overwhelming.



In this context, India were on a wave of emotion and momentum heading into the decider at Delhi’s Dhyan Chand National Stadium.



“It was unbelievable, I’ve never heard anything so loud,” Knowles recalled.



“There were 15-16,000 Indians in the crowd in Delhi.”







The opening exchanges were tough for Knowles and his Australian team-mates, in a match where push-back was 11.30am in the Indian summer.



“They were just absolutely on top and we couldn’t get the ball at all,” Knowles recalled.



“Every time we’d get it the fans would scream so loud and we were so scared that we gave it back to them.”



The opening 15 minutes past with the match scoreless, until Jason Wilson broke the deadlock in the 19th minute. Chris Ciriello added a second two minutes later and suddenly the Kookaburras were in control.



“We weathered the storm and got a goal against the run of the play,” Knowles said.



“By the time half-time came, I think it was 4-0 and most of those 15,000 had left.”



The Kookaburras went on to triumph 8-0 in a barnstorming success, with Wilson and Luke Doerner grabbing doubles, while Simon Orchard, Jamie Dwyer and Glenn Turner also hit the scoresheet.



But, despite the scoreline, Knowles remembers the match as one of the toughest of his life.



“It was an 11.30am start in Delhi summer and I think it was about 46-47 degrees on field,” he said.



“I just remember thinking to myself ‘this is going to be one of the hardest games that I ever play in my life’.



“After about 20 minutes I remember thinking ‘yep I’m correct’. It got a lot easier towards the end of the game but it made it very memorable.”







Despite those remarkable circumstances, Knowles won’t put that ahead of his two other Commonwealth Games gold medals.



“Winning in 2010 was one that I’ll absolutely never forget,” he said.



“To win that final in the way we did after the way we started the game, that was a moment I was really proud of with that team.



“In 2006, it was absolutely amazing to be playing in front of that massive crowd in Melbourne.



“To win a gold medal in front of our family and friends is just an amazing moment for us.



“I’ve absolutely loved my Commonwealth Games experiences and Glasgow topped off an unbelievable period of dominance for our Kookaburras team in 2014, winning the World Cup only a month before that.



“To back up so shortly after that World Cup triumph, to play the way we did in Glasgow was pretty exceptional.



“For me personally, to be the closing ceremony flag bearer it topped off my 2014, it’s very hard to pick single moments in tournaments very often but those three Commonwealth Games experiences mean the world to me and they’re all very special."



Will Knowles add another memory in 2018?



Hockey Australia media release