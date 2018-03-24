



Craigclowan School from Perth had a tremendous day at the IAPS U13 Hockey finals on 20TH March. Having qualified 1st from the Scottish qualifiers in February, and Fettes prep School taking second spot, both schools went on to represent Scotland at the finals in Millfiled this week.





Following four wins and a draw in the group stages, Craigclowan came top of their pool and went on to beat Monkton School in the quarter finals in an exciting running penalties finish.



Reaching the semi-finals was way beyond expectation and whilst the school lost this game to the event winners (Foremarke Hall, who’s coach is Scottish Hockey Russell Anderson), there was still delight at having reached this milestone. Craigclowan regrettably lost in the 3rd/4th play off, but coaches Jess Martin and John Stephen were nevertheless overwhelmed by their achievements. Coming 4th out of 24 teams was no mean feat. Fettes also competed well, and supported Craigclowan in the latter stages of the tournament.



A really talented group of youngsters, who demonstrated great skill and team work.







Scottish Hockey Union media release