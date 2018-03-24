St Mary’s locked horns with Waterkloof in the finals and were the deserving winners.



Sanelisiwe Tsinde





St Mary's Hannah Brown with a Waterkloof player in the final.



ST Mary’s DSG, Kloof hosted 12 U16 Hockey teams from KZN, Gauteng and Western Cape at the weekend in South Africa





This tournament has been held since 2011 and brings together top hockey teams from around the country.



From Friday, 16 March to Sunday, 18 March, fantastic hockey was on display and the semi-finals were between Waterkloof and Hoërskool Menlo Park (defending champions) which was a Pretoria derby held in KZN.



After a tough game, Waterkloof trumped their cross town rivals to win 2-1.



Paarl Gimnasium played St Mary’s DSG Kloof in the second semi-final where St Mary’s won 2-1 to place them into the final against Waterkloof.





The winning team, St Mary’s DSG with their trophy.



The final proved to be a cracker of a game where both teams showed great hockey skills, strategy and talent and the ball was moved from one end of the field to the other.



Both teams pressed hard during the game and the score was nil all until the final three minutes when Cerian Fourie weaved some magic to score a goal to seal St Mary’s DSG Kloof’s place as the well-deserved winners of a most exciting match and tournament. Goalkeeper of the tournament was Suzanne van Heerden (Waterkloof) and Danielle van der Walt (Hoërskool Menlo Park ) was the top goal scorer with seven goals.



The Highway Mail