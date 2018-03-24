Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Rotterdam join forces with Osaka in new partnership

Published on Saturday, 24 March 2018
HC Rotterdam announced today its brand new club apparel supplier will be Osaka. From the start of next season, the brand will provide the kit for the club’s top teams, delivering all the clothing through the club’s partner DAKA Sport.



"With Osaka we have chosen a brand with a sharp focus on hockey," explains chairman Diederik Chevalier. “Osaka has hockey in its DNA and is therefore a brand that fits the look of our organisation. We also paid close attention to delivery, reliability and, of course, a good sponsor contribution.”

After Dragons in Belgium and Bloemendaal, Rotterdam is the third “big fish’ for the brand Osaka.

And Osaka’s top man Stephen Butler, a former Irish international who played in the EHL with both Glenanne and KHC Dragons, said: “We are, of course, very happy and honoured to have this link up with HC Rotterdam. This exclusive contract with a prestigious club like Rotterdam fits perfectly into the picture we have in mind.”

Euro Hockey League media release

