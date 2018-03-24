

Men’s Scottish Cup Final – Grange v Kelburne - Grange’s Luke Cranney holds off Kelburne’s Neil McIntyre – photo by Duncan Gray



With big points up for grabs this weekend will provide a real examination of Kelburne`s current credentials when they entertain Grange and Grove Menzieshill at Glasgow Green, the challenging sides second and third in the table respectively.





In their three games against Clydesdale, Hillhead and Wanderers since the winter shutdown the champions have faced challenges in parts of each contest – rather than rattling in the goals in cavalier spirit as was the case in past seasons. And then last Sunday they were dumped out of the Scottish Cup by Clydesdale, on a penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw in normal time.



If the Paisley side take the full six points from this weekend`s double header it will be a huge statement of their title winning credentials this season.



Grange are first up at Glasgow Green, arguably the side most likely to ruin Kelburne`s 14th consecutive celebrations. There is no doubt that the Edinburgh side has the potential to win their first league crown since 2002, they won the earlier league clash 3-0 at Fettes. The match was goalless at the interval, although Kelburne`s Johnny Christie failed to convert from the spot. The second half belonged to the home side, Irishman Frank Ryan scored twice and the other came from a penalty corner strike by Dan Coultas.



A win for Grange would restore them to pole position by two points, this time they might be more difficult to dislodge, the remaining fixtures are against teams from the lower reaches of the table. And interestingly the Edinburgh side are the only unbeaten team in the division, although they were held to draws by Grove Menzieshill and Western Wildcats in the last few weeks.



Grange will be without the influential Cammie Fraser, down under with the Scotland Commonwealth Games squad, but there is still plenty of firepower left in Frank Ryan, Luke Cranney along with youngsters Jacob Tweedie and Callum MacKenzie



Grove Menzieshill on Sunday will be no easier a task for the champions, after all last time out the Taysiders produced a powerful display to see off Edinburgh University 4-0 at Peffermill. The first league encounter between the sides was in Dundee, goals by Michael and Johnny Christie gave the Paisley side a two goal lead at the interval, but Grove Menzieshill replied through Jamie Golden and Aidan McQuade for a share of the spoils.



Certainly Grove Menzieshill will be without Scotland players Gavin Byers and goalkeeper Steven McIlravey, but that does not make them less of a threat to Kelburne`s aspirations. Grove Menzieshill would hold on to third spot with a home win over bottom side Inverleith on Saturday, earlier in the season they won 4-0 at Peffermill.



Elsewhere, the team of the moment is Clydesdale, recent victories over Uddingston and Inverleith have propelled the Titwood-based side to fifth in the table, yet considerably short of a top four place. On Saturday they visit the Wildcats` den at Auchenhowie, the result here could determine whether the Titwood renaissance is durable or transient.



Wildcats’ return after the winter shut down has been a bit mixed, a poor result against Uddingston, a 4-1 win over Inverleith, followed by a fighting draw with Grange at Fettes. The Wildcats will be without striker Rob Harwood but Andrew McConnell have been in lethal form recently both from penalty corners and open play.



Uddingston has a chance of moving off third bottom spot with points from their home game against Hillhead on Saturday, and then an away fixture against Inverleith the next day. Hillhead has been a bit short of match practice since the winter break, only a 4-1 reversal by Kelburne, so the Uddingston game and a home fixture against Dundee Wanderers on Sunday gives Mark Ralph`s squad a chance to move out of the relegation play-off zone.



Wanderers are just inside that zone after losing to both Grange and Kelburne in recent weeks, they should find Edinburgh University and Hillhead an easier source of points.





MJV Dundee Wanderers’ Emily Dark v Milne Craig Clydesdale Western, Women’s Scottish Cup Semi-Final, Photo by John Preece



With Grove Menzieshill not on duty this weekend, Edinburgh University could open up a sizeable gap at the top of the women`s National League 1 with three points at home against Dundee Wanderers. The loss of Scotland Commonwealth Games players is even, the students are without Amy Brodie while Wanderers are missing striker Charlotte Watson, so there is no advantage here.



Edinburgh University won the equivalent fixture 3-1 in Dundee, Zara Malseed with two and Hanna McKie were on target, so the students must start favourites again. The two sides` recent form would also suggest the same opinion, University have recorded two wins and a draw while the Dundonians have slipped back with defeats at the hands of Watsonians and bottom side Kelburne.



Wanderers have a second chance to pick up some points and reclaim fifth spot in the table when they visit Hillhead on Sunday for a catch-up fixture. This game looks set to be a cracker with both sides capable of a big performance at an important point in the season.



Western Wildcats at home to Clydesdale Western looks a juicy encounter, much here may depend on the relative depth of squads as both sides are missing their coaches and key players to the Gold Coast. Earlier in the season Wildcats knocked Western out of the Scottish Cup, but in the Titwood league encounter it was the latter who took the points with a 2-1 victory.



Wildcats could move up to second in the table if they can hold on to the three points at Auchenhowie, only two points separate the sides after Wildcats beat Grange 2-0 last weekend and Western went down by a single goal to Watsonians.



If Kelburne have the desire to stay in the top flight they must collect another three points from their home clash with Grange who are only three points ahead of them. Meanwhile GKH and Hillhead fight out the other game in the lower part of the table, but both look firmly fixed in the relegation play-off zone.



Scottish Hockey Union media release