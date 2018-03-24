

Trinity’s Sally Campbell on the attack against Pembroke last month. Pic: Adrian Boehm



An upbeat Trinity will hope their momentum from before the St Patrick’s Day break will not stall their momentum as they make a break for eighth place in the women’s EY Hockey League.





With four points out of six, they have cut themselves clear of bottom side Hermes-Monkstown, moving within range of Pembroke with their dander up.



As such, they will host Belfast Harlequins on Saturday – a side they drew with on the road – with confidence they make another significant inroad.



UCD have an instant chance for revenge against Railway Union following their Jacqui Potter Cup final defeat a week ago. The students can welcome back Katie Mullan, Leah McGuire, Lena Tice and Ellen Curran.



Railway can bring back in some of Emer Lucey, Emma Smyth, Cecelia Joyce, Kate McKenna, Kate Dillon, Hannah de Burgh Whyte and Sarah Canning though selection for places is high in the wake of their young guns performances last weekend.



Neither side has conceded in four games in the EY league; could this possibly be a scoreless tie or whose defence will be the first to be breached?



Cork Harlequins will be hoping for a UCD slip to keep alive their outside chances of the regular season title. They welcome Pembroke on Saturday before Belfast Quins continue their road-trip south on Sunday to Farmer’s Cross for an Irish Senior Cup quarter-final.



Hermes-Monkstown need to get at least two wins from their remaining fixtures to have any chance of avoiding the drop but have a very tough series of games, starting with an away date at Pegasus, being played at Belfast High School at 1pm.



Pegs, though, need points of their own to get back on track after back-to-back defeats and make sure they finish in the top three and a guaranteed Champions Trophy spot.



Loreto and Ards both need a win to have any chance of making a late surge for the top four when they meet at Beaufort. With seven and eight points to make up, respectively, a loss would all but certainly put them out of the running.



In Leinster Division One, the main tension involves the games involving Corinthian and Old Alex. Muckross’s league win means they are assured of an IHL2 spot next season if they don’t earn promotion to the EYHL.



Third, though, looks unlikely to do so with at least one Leinster side likely to be relegated from the national division, meaning third missed out on IHL2. As such, second remains a big target though even that is not assured an IHL2 spot.



Corinthian need a win at Our Lady’s and then hope Alex slip up either at North Kildare or in their final game against Avoca on April 5.



On Sunday, the Irish Junior Cup final sees UCD take on Railway Union who reached the final with a 4-0 win on Monday in the semi with Kate Dillon scoring a hat trick. There is also the first in a three-game series between Ireland and USA at Under-21 level in St Gerard’s.



Women’s fixtures (Saturday unless states)

EY Hockey League: Cork Harlequins v Pembroke Wanderers, 2.30pm, Farmer’s Cross; Loreto v Ards, 2.30pm, Beaufort; Pegasus v Hermes-Monkstown, 1pm, Belfast HS; Trinity v Belfast Harlequins, 3pm, Santry Avenue; UCD v Railway Union, 2.50pm, Belfield, 2.50pm.



Irish Senior Cup, quarter-final (Sunday): Cork Harlequins v Belfast Harlequins, Farmers’ Cross, 12.45pm.



Irish Hockey Trophy – Semi-final: Bandon v Catholic Institute, Bandon Grammar Sch., 12pm.



Irish Junior Cup final (Sunday): UCD v Railway Union, 12pm, Belfield



Leinster Division One

Wednesday: Genesis 2 (A Kavanagh 2) Our Lady’s 2 (K Kennedy, E Kilbride); Rathgar 0 North Kildare 0

Saturday: Glenanne v Muckross, 12pm, Glenanne Park; North Kildare v Old Alex, 12pm, The Maws; Our Lady’s v Corinthian, 12.30pm, Terenure; Avoca v Genesis, 2.30pm, Newpark; Clontarf v Rathgar, 4.30pm, Mount Temple



Munster Division 1: Belvedere v University College Cork, Ballincollig Comm. Sch., 1.30pm.



U-21 International Series (Sunday): Ireland v USA, St Gerards, 3.30pm.



