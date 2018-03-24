

Glenanne’s Neil Byrne holds off Cork C of I’s Alex Burns. Pic: Adrian Boehm



After a month’s hiatus, the men’s EY Hockey League gets fully back into top gear on Saturday following the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup with Glenanne in the box seat to take another step toward national glory.





First time out, they found Railway Union a tough nut to crack before eventually running out 2-0 winners.



Since then, Railway have got their first wins on the board but the Glens remain the clear leaders in the division and three wins from the last four games will earn a European spot and the regular season title. As such, motivation will be high to clean up the points and move significantly closer to their goal.



Lisnagarvey are the most realistic challengers with Johnny Bell using the programme notes to say the next six weeks will define their season. Certainly this weekend is a pivotal one, facing an away trip to Cookstown on Saturday before a tough battle on Sunday against a Pembroke side chasing a playoff place.



Errol Lutton’s side need to win their games in hand and hope to win their showdown with the Glens on April 14 to have a chance of winning the regular season title for the second time in three years.



Banbridge are another side chasing a top four spot. Their slow start to the season came as a result of a trio of players moving abroad, compounded by injuries to Johnny McKee, Eugene and Owen Magee.



At fuller strength, they have won nine points out of 12 in 2018 but they have had far less game-time than Saturday’s opponents Three Rock Rovers. Rovers are coming off the back of four wins in nine days last week, backing up a Mills Cup win with a 5-0 win at Garryduff in the Irish Senior Cup quarter-final.



It is their final preparation game for the Euro Hockey League on the Easter weekend, facing Saint Germain on Saturday, March 31 before facing either HC Bloemendaal or KHC Dragons.



That cup loss to Rovers aside, Cork C of I have had a reasonably productive start to 2018, unbeaten in the league since the turn of the year to move away from the danger zone. Hosting Monkstown, they will hope to add to that run in a Lynch family affair with Town’s Karl and Jason facing their alma mater and cousin David.



On Sunday, Monkstown make the short trip up the coast road to St Andrew’s to face Glenanne in the last of the quarter-finals of the Senior Cup.



In Leinster, the shoot-out between UCD, YMCA and Corinthian begins in earnest with goal difference set to be a crucial factor. To this end, YM will look to run up a score against Weston though the Lucan side did snatch a 1-1 draw in midweek against Clontarf – Simon Pearon grabbing their goal – to suggest they can frustrate.



The reds face Clontarf at the bull ring while UCD meet their student rivals Dublin University. In terms of any lingering appeals over the overturned result between YMCA and Trinity, the LHA have said they do no comment publicly on such matters but added that there is not currently an appeal before the governing body and so no further sting in the tail looks likely.



Men’s weekend fixtures (Saturday unless stated)

EY Hockey League: Cookstown v Lisnagarvey, 2.30pm, Steelweld Park; Cork C of I v Monkstown, 1.30pm, Garryduff; Glenanne v Railway Union, 4pm, Booterstown; Pembroke Wanderers v Annadale, 1.30pm, Serpentine Avenue; Three Rock Rovers v Banbridge, 3pm, Grange Road

Sunday: Lisnagarvey v Pembroke Wanderers, 3pm, Comber Road



Irish Senior Cup, quarter-final, Sunday: Glenanne v Monkstown, 2pm, St Andrews College, Booterstown



Irish Hockey Challenge Final, Sunday: Ballynahinch v Catholic Institute, 2pm, Belfield.



Irish Hockey Trophy – semi-finals: Bandon v Bangor, 2.30pm, Bandon GS; Raphoe v Portrane, 2.30pm, Royal and Prior.



Leinster Division One: Clontarf v Corinthian, 12pm, Mount Temple; Avoca v Dublin North, 12.30pm, Newpark; YMCA v Weston, 2pm, Wesley; Rathgar v Kilkenny, 4pm, High School; UCD v Dublin University, 4.20pm, Belfield



Munster Division 1: Cork Church of Ireland B v Limerick, Garryduff, 3.30pm.



