

EuroHockey Championship II 2017 Men – Final - The winning Scotland team – photo by Duncan Gray



The Scotland men’s hockey squad has been awarded Team of the Year at the the 2018 Nordoff Robbins Scotland (NRS) Scottish Sporting Awards, supported by the Sunday Post and Ennova Law.





It is a tremendous accolade for the squad who won EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow and reached the World League Semi Final in London last year.



The squad is currently in Gold Coast for the upcoming Commonwealth Games and the award was received on their behalf by former internationalist and current Scotland U16 boys’ Head Coach Chris Duncan at a fantastic ceremony held at Prestonfield House, Edinburgh.



The NRS Scottish Sporting Awards celebrate and reward the outstanding achievements of Scotland’s exceptional sporting stars from across amateur, professional and parasport; winning Team of the Year is a tremendous achievement.



Scottish Hockey CEO David Sweetman said, “This is great news for hockey in Scotland and I’m absolutely delighted to see the Scotland men’s team recognised for their achievements. The success of the Scotland men’s squad last year is an inspirational story and a great example for the sport.



“This is an exciting time for hockey as the sport grows across Scotland. The future is bright and I’d like to congratulate the Scotland men’s squad on this well-deserved recognition, winning this prestigious Team of the Year award.”



2017 was an incredible year for Scotland’s men’s hockey team. The Blue Sticks will be looking to carry their exceptional form from last year into 2018.



With the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games just weeks away excitement is building for the tournament. Scotland men have been drawn in Pool A in the Gold Coast with hosts Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and South Africa. Men’s Pool B has India, England, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Wales drawn together.



Scottish Hockey Union media release