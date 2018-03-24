Stats Speak-Commonwealth Games Hockey: How they fared
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
Hosts Australia has an edge over rivals for Gold Medals. However Indian men and English ladies are in position to upset Aussies. Kiwis will be on podium in both categories.
Like Olympics all five continents are being represented in CWG Hockey.
India, England, Australia and New Zealand will be among top two in either pools and likely to play the semi finals. Here are the standings of all 10 teams in previous editions:
|
Teams
(World
Ranking)
|
Kuala
Lumpur
|
Manchester
|
Melbourne
|
New Delhi
|
Glasgow
|
1998
|
2002
|
2006
|
2010
|
2014
|
Women
|
Pool A
|
England(2)
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
India(10)
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
5
|
South Africa(14)
|
5=
|
5
|
7
|
4
|
4
|
Malaysia(22)
|
7=
|
8
|
6
|
10
|
7
|
Wales(28)
|
9
|
nq
|
nq
|
8
|
9
|
Pool B
|
New Zealand(4)
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
Australia(5)
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Scotland(18)
|
5=
|
6
|
5
|
7
|
6
|
Canada(21)
|
7=
|
7
|
8
|
6
|
8
|
Ghana(30)
|
Debut
|
Men
|
Pool A
|
Australia(1)
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
New Zealand(9)
|
7=
|
2
|
5
|
3
|
4
|
Canada(11)
|
5=
|
6
|
9
|
7
|
6
|
South Africa(15)
|
5=
|
4
|
8
|
5
|
5
|
Scotland(23)
|
nq
|
nq
|
7
|
9
|
8
|
Pool B
|
India(6)
|
4
|
nq
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
England(7)
|
3
|
5
|
4
|
4
|
3
|
Malaysia(12)
|
2
|
nq
|
3
|
8
|
7
|
Pakistan(13)
|
7=
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
nq
|
Wales(24)
|
9
|
7
|
nq
|
nq
|
9
|
nq: not qualified,= equals
