Stats Speak-Commonwealth Games Hockey: How they fared

Published on Saturday, 24 March 2018 10:00 | Hits: 58
View Comments


By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

Hosts Australia has an edge over rivals for Gold Medals. However Indian men and English ladies are in position to upset Aussies. Kiwis will be on podium in both categories.



Like Olympics all five continents are being represented in CWG Hockey. 

India, England, Australia and New Zealand will be among top two in either pools and likely to play the semi finals. Here are the standings of all 10 teams in previous editions:

Teams

(World

Ranking)

Kuala

Lumpur

Manchester

Melbourne

New Delhi

Glasgow

1998

2002

2006

2010

2014

Women

Pool A

England(2)

2

2

3

1

2

India(10)

4

1

2

5

5

South Africa(14)

5=

5

7

4

4

Malaysia(22)

7=

8

6

10

7

Wales(28)

9

nq

nq

8

9

Pool B

New Zealand(4)

3

4

4

2

3

Australia(5)

1

3

1

1

1

Scotland(18)

5=

6

5

7

6

Canada(21)

7=

7

8

6

8

Ghana(30)

Debut

Men

Pool  A

Australia(1)

1

1

1

1

1

New Zealand(9)

7=

2

5

3

4

Canada(11)

5=

6

9

7

6

South Africa(15)

5=

4

8

5

5

Scotland(23)

nq

nq

7

9

8

Pool   B

India(6)

4

nq

6

2

2

England(7)

3

5

4

4

3

Malaysia(12)

2

nq

3

8

7

Pakistan(13)

7=

3

2

6

nq

Wales(24)

9

7

nq

nq

9

nq: not qualified,= equals

