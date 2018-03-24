

By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



Hosts Australia has an edge over rivals for Gold Medals. However Indian men and English ladies are in position to upset Aussies. Kiwis will be on podium in both categories.





Like Olympics all five continents are being represented in CWG Hockey.



India, England, Australia and New Zealand will be among top two in either pools and likely to play the semi finals. Here are the standings of all 10 teams in previous editions:

Teams (World Ranking) Kuala Lumpur Manchester Melbourne New Delhi Glasgow 1998 2002 2006 2010 2014 Women Pool A England(2) 2 2 3 1 2 India(10) 4 1 2 5 5 South Africa(14) 5= 5 7 4 4 Malaysia(22) 7= 8 6 10 7 Wales(28) 9 nq nq 8 9 Pool B New Zealand(4) 3 4 4 2 3 Australia(5) 1 3 1 1 1 Scotland(18) 5= 6 5 7 6 Canada(21) 7= 7 8 6 8 Ghana(30) Debut Men Pool A Australia(1) 1 1 1 1 1 New Zealand(9) 7= 2 5 3 4 Canada(11) 5= 6 9 7 6 South Africa(15) 5= 4 8 5 5 Scotland(23) nq nq 7 9 8 Pool B India(6) 4 nq 6 2 2 England(7) 3 5 4 4 3 Malaysia(12) 2 nq 3 8 7 Pakistan(13) 7= 3 2 6 nq Wales(24) 9 7 nq nq 9 nq: not qualified,= equals

Fieldhockey.com