Abdul Mohi Shah



ISLAMABAD: For the very first time in the Commonwealth Games, Pakistan hockey team will enter the field without any realistic hopes of winning a medal.





In the past, whenever Pakistan team participated in the Games victory stand has never eluded us. Barring a few occasions when the government-backed Olympic association made it tough for Pakistan to compete at international events, Commonwealth Games has always been a favorite hunting ground for country’s hockey.



Even in the toughest situations, Pakistan had been regarded as the team gunning for gold at the Games. In 2006, when Pakistan were not rated amongst the best hockey-playing nations, Pakistan’s urge for gold was very much there at the Melbourne Games. For most part of the first half Pakistan dominated the final against hosts Australia and were leading 1-0 when raw youngster from Gojra Tariq Aziz smashed his hockey stick against Australian midfielder to reduce Pakistan to 10 players but more importantly handing over the advantage to opponents.



Though Pakistan lost the final in a close contest, winning silver medal in company of teams that also included India was all the more a good performance.This time around even making it to the semi-final looks like a distant hope. Pakistan have been placed along with India, England, Scotland and Malaysia in a pool where every match would be of immense importance.



The Pakistan Hockey Federation’s recent decision as not to expose or even arrange bilateral series could ultimately have decisive impact on team’s performance in the Games. The team was not sent to play Azlan Shah Hockey Cup in Malaysia and even no effort was made to involve the outfit in a bilateral series against relatively strong teams.



However, the PHF managed to field the team in a tri-nation event in the company of minnows Japan and Oman. To the shocking surprise of all the hockey lovers back home, Japan ran away with the title beating Pakistan in the final.



More shocking was to see a record four-time world champions playing a draw against 32nd ranked Oman.Thus it can easily be said that no efforts were made by the PHF to prepare the team for Commonwealth Games. For the PHF possibly getting involved in provincial politics and staying at the helm of affairs for longer period is more important.



The matter of the fact is that all the measures for the promotion of the game are useless unless and until your national outfit comes up with reasonable results. Only three or four years back the Greenshirts were in a position to beat teams like Holland, India and Germany (all in Champions Trophy). They can do it even now but for that a realistic and sincere approach is needed. When it comes to appointing officials on key posts to run the PHF offices or to train national team, one should follow the realistic approach.



The worst scenario behind this poor state of affairs is that whosoever is there to run the PHF offices or has been appointed as coach or selector is more there on the basis of personal relation.



Nobody takes pain to know whether the person appointed for the post has the required worth to justify his association with the federation. Such a culture where near and dear ones get the lucrative important post, the ultimate result would be total disaster. The PHF is currently going through the same fate where no one is sure of their responsibilities. Make hey while the sun shines is the motto every official is pursuing.



The national team has either been left to stay idle or was forced to play against teams where it is difficult to gain something rather chances of losing the already attained standard turn out to be greater one.



One wonders when realistic and practical approach would be the only priority for the PHF bosses after all it is the national team performance and achievement that gives the best idea as which direction we are heading to.



The News International